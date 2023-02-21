New Zealand
Young father missing with dog who is 'always by his side'

1:06pm
Robert Collins and Bella.

Robert Collins and Bella. (Source: Supplied)

The family of a young father missing in Hakwe's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle are hoping he is found safe and well.

Robert Collins had only recently moved to Westshore in Napier for work when Cyclone Gabrielle struck.

His former partner and the mother of his daughter, Dayna Moore, posted an image of Robert and his devoted dog Bella, who is also missing, on Facebook.

"Looking for my daughters father Robert Collins and his dog Bella she’s always by his side," Moore wrote.

His family have not heard from Robert since the cyclone struck.

His mother and sister are now on their way from the Palmerston North region to search for him.

It comes as thousands remain unaccounted for after Cyclone Gabrielle swept through the North Island, killing at least 11 people, with more feared dead.

Yesterday, tributes were paid to a "devoted" mum who died in Cyclone Gabrielle.

Susane Caccioppoli beat cancer twice before her body was found on the shore in Bay View, Napier on Tuesday last week.

Family of the 55-year-old Taradale resident posted tributes to her on Facebook.

"Mum was a cheerful, welcoming, and kind constant in our lives, available to everyone at anytime for a coffee, a chat and a laugh," it reads.

"She will be remembered as a devoted and protective mother, oma, daughter and sister, with so much love to give. She was gifted with a voice of an angel, blessing everyone at the local country music club for many years. She was always happiest when with her family."

