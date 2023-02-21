NZ's biggest artists to host cyclone relief show on Friday

Some of New Zealand's biggest music talents will join forces on Friday, hosting a concert to raise money for the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle.

ŌTAUTAHI 4 AOTEAROA will feature Neil Finn, Lorde, L.A.B., Marlon Williams, Supergroove, and Tiki Taane at the Christchurch Town Hall's stage this Friday, 24 February.

Lee Mvtthews, PRINS, 1 Drop Nation, Emma Dilemma and Big Sima will also join them. Mike McRoberts will host the concert.

All profits from the event will be donated to The Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund, which is on the ground helping with relief efforts.

"Christchurch is encouraged to dig deep and turn up to support the relief efforts," the organisers said.

The concert's poster. (Source: Supplied)

Neil Finn said he was "grateful" to have the opportunity to lend a hand to those who need it most.

"Last week, we watched and took shelter as a devastating cyclone wreaked havoc throughout NZ," Finn said.

"It seems natural and fitting that we gather together now, play music and raise money for the people whose lives and livelihoods have been upended."

Tickets go on sale at 2pm this afternoon.