Man charged over 'violent' robberies on Auckland's North Shore

A man has been charged over a series of "violent" robberies on Auckland's North Shore.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said the man was arrested in Wairau Valley on Friday as police responded to a burglary in nearby Unsworth Heights.

"The burglary occurred around 1pm, where a victim was allegedly assaulted and cash was stolen before the offender fled in a vehicle."

A vehicle matching the description given to police was then stopped on Wairau Rd.

"The man was arrested on an unrelated matter and was spoken to further by police, which has resulted in him being charged over the Unsworth Heights incident," Poland said.

Police also recovered cash from the vehicle.

"Our investigation has continued and since then this man has been charged over other burglaries in the North Shore area," Poland said.

The 25-year-old will face a raft of charges in the North Shore District Court after the recent Unsworth Heights incident.

He will also face charges over burglaries at residential properties in Glenfield on December 7, 2022 and again at Unsworth Heights on December 12, 2022.