Cyclone Gabrielle to be 'very rough time' for some Kiwis - NEMA

Cyclone Gabrielle is going to bring a "very rough time" for some New Zealanders, NEMA's national controller Roger Ball has warned.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Ball said he is very concerned about the incoming weather and it's important people are prepared.

"We do need to be ready for flooding, very high winds, storm surges and the consequences of that, but there are ways that people can get ready."

Civil Defence have also released a campaign called Have a Prep Talk to brace for the wild weather.

“This is a light-hearted and relatable campaign that uses humour to get across a very serious message. Disasters can happen anytime and anywhere, but we can all take simple steps to get ready,” Ball said.

Satellite image of tropical cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: NIWA)

He is also urging people keep an eye on vulnerable people in the community like the elderly or those who don't speak English.

"If you have the capacity to do so, please reach out, this is about our community and getting all of us ready for what will be a pretty rough time."

Ball said people should stock up on supplies over the next two days while the weather is settled.

"It's important that you have some supplies at home that you can feed your whānau, if you do need to go somewhere else have that mapped out ahead of time."

MetService said yesterday Gabrielle is expected to bring significant severe weather to northern and central New Zealand from late Sunday onwards.

"Easterly winds are expected to pick up about northern parts of the North Island during the weekend, and there is moderate confidence of severe gales for Northland on Sunday, along with low confidence of warning amounts of rain.

"Gabrielle is likely to approach the North Island on Monday, and possibly move onto northern parts of the Island on Tuesday."

Yesterday Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown extended the duration of the region's state of emergency for another week.

The state of emergency was instituted on Friday January 27 when heavy rain caused severe flooding to inundate much of Auckland.