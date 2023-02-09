Kiwis in cyclone's firing line need 3 days of supplies - Civil Defence

Civil Defence is warning Kiwis in Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle's firing line to use the next few days to prepare.

In a press conference this afternoon, Auckland Emergency Management's Deputy Controller Rachel Kelleher gave some advice alongside Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.

"Use the next few days to get ready for what could be another significant weather event for our region," Kelleher said.

She added people should have at least three days worth of food, water and necessary supplies in case needed.

⛈ 💨There is potential for heavy rain, strong winds, surface flooding & slips possible.



We encourage people to get prepared over the next few days before the weather turns.



What can you do?👇

1.⚠⛈ Stay up to date with the latest weather warnings at @MetService — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown also gave a statement on the next bout of bad weather.

"At this time our public resources are stretched so please help by clearing out any nearby drains we haven't got to yet.

"Please get prepared Aucklanders," the mayor urged.

"This time we will do much better at keeping you all informed," he added referencing criticisms faced over communications around the last flooding incident.

Brown said the forewarning of this weather system means officials will be better prepared.

He also warned that the cyclone may bring power outages and people need to have torches with batteries ready in case.

"We are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle in Coral Sea. (Source: NIWA)

It comes as MetService is forecasting Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle will bring "very large waves" accompanied by a "storm surge".

Severe Weather Outlook 👀



It's looking more and more likely that #CycloneGabrielle will bring severe weather to our shores.



Damaging winds, flooding rain, & coastal inundation are things to watch out for from Sunday onwards.



Read more here: https://t.co/zsmq1IfLiB pic.twitter.com/CqYuW8cKcS — MetService (@MetService) February 8, 2023

In its latest update today, the forecaster said Gabrielle is expected to bring significant severe weather to northern and central New Zealand from late Sunday onwards.

"Easterly winds are expected to pick up about northern parts of the North Island during the weekend, and there is moderate confidence of severe gales for Northland on Sunday, along with low confidence of warning amounts of rain.

"Gabrielle is likely to approach the North Island on Monday, and possibly move onto northern parts of the Island on Tuesday."

After previously having confidence at "moderate levels", MetService has upgraded this to "high" when it comes to the chance for severe weather brought by Gabrielle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is high confidence of warning amounts of rain for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, northern and eastern Waikato, Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne from Monday to Tuesday.

"For southern Gisborne and Hawke's Bay there is low confidence of warning amounts of rain on Monday but high confidence on Tuesday. Low confidence of warning amounts rain for the remainder of Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupo and northern Taranaki on Tuesday.

"In addition, from Monday to Tuesday there is high confidence that severe gales from an easterly quarter will affect northern and central parts of the North Island, from Northland southwards to the central high country and Hawke's Bay, turning southwest about Northland and possibly Auckland on Tuesday."