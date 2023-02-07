Auckland bridge washed away by floods replaced, reconnecting residents

The bridge that was washed away on Auckland's Mill Flat Road in Riverhead has been replaced after just six days of construction.

During Auckland's extreme weather and flooding on 27 January, the bridge was washed away after bearing the brunt of the overflowing Rangitopuni Stream.

The destruction of the bridge cut off around 200 residents from the rest of the city, making transport difficult.

The new bridge, a temporary Bailey Bridge, was constructed in six days - opening to residents yesterday afternoon.

It will be in place until a more permanent bridge is designed and constructed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Local Board Deputy Chaur Louise Johnston said she was thrilled the new bridge is now in place.

"This is brilliant news for the Mill Flat Road residents. A massive thank you to all those involved; this delivery is the definition of collaboration," she said.

New Mill Flat Rd Bridge. (Source: Supplied)

The 80-tonne bridge, which is made up of 2,278 pieces, was transported to Auckland from Hawkes Bay, with 35 people from three organisations helping to build it.

"The project was a collaboration between AT, Downer NZ and Waka Kotahi with more than 35+ people from the three organisations helping to make it happen," AT Stakeholder Manager for North West Road Maintenance Johan Swanepoel said.

"We also have to say thank you to Rayonier from Matariki Forests, who run the Riverhead Forest. They opened their forestry road for us on Saturday and let residents use it, giving us a way in and out. For those without 4WD vehicles, part of the road proved a little challenging, but the community pulled together."

The bridge will be closed for a short period tonight while approaches to the bridge are asphalted.

ADVERTISEMENT

AT said Auckland has seen over 84 road closures in the past 10 days, with slips and floods causing significant damage.

That number has now dropped to 24, with over 500 workers aiming to open them as soon as possible.