First weather warnings issued for incoming Cyclone Gabrielle

MetService has issued its first official weather warnings as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle draws near.

The forecasters warnings cover the upper North Island and stretch over several days for some.

A yellow heavy rain watch has been put in place for Northland and Auckland north of Whangaparāoa. The watch is in place for 71 hours from 1am this Sunday until midnight on Tuesday.

"Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria during Sunday. However, a more significant period is expected to be from Monday morning through to Tuesday morning, where we may see rainfall amounts of 150-200mm in 24 hours. Note, this will likely be upgraded to an orange or possibly red warning in the coming days," MetService said.

A yellow heavy rain watch is also in place for Coromandel Peninsula over the 62hrs from 10am on Sunday until midnight on Tuesday.

"Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria during Sunday. However, a more significant period is expected to be from midday Monday through to midday Tuesday, where we may see rainfall amounts of 200-300mm in 24 hours. Note, this will likely be upgraded to an orange or possibly red warning in the coming days."

Strong wind watches are also in place for the same areas, with Northland and Auckland north of Whangaparāoa's in place for 66 hours from 6am on Sunday until midnight on Tuesday.

"East to southeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places. Note, this will likely be upgraded to an orange or possibly red warning in the coming days."

Auckland south of Whangaparāoa and Coromandel Peninsula has a yellow strong wind watch in place for a period of 42 hours from 6am on Monday until midnight on Tuesday.

"Southeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places. Note, this will likely be upgraded to an orange or possibly red warning in the coming days."

Late this afternoon, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown confirmed he has extended the duration of the local state of emergency for another week.

"My decision reflects the seriousness of the current and potential situation and our response," Brown said.

"After what Aucklanders have experienced since Friday 27 January, and with our region waterlogged, it will be a very serious situation if the current weather forecasts eventuate."