Auckland's state of emergency extended ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has extended the duration of the region's state of emergency for another week due to risk associated with incoming Cyclone Gabrielle.

The state of emergency was instituted on Friday January 27 when heavy rain caused severe flooding to inundate much of Auckland.

The mayor understands the emergency situation in Auckland "is an ongoing event, including more flooding on Tuesday, significant land movements yesterday and the risk of more land movement with further weather events forecast," a statement said.

Brown has been advised by police that the emergency powers are still needed to support Aucklanders.

"My decision reflects the seriousness of the current and potential situation and our response," Brown said.

"After what Aucklanders have experienced since Friday 27 January, and with our region waterlogged, it will be a very serious situation if the current weather forecasts eventuate."

Brown said if the cyclone threatens the North Island, the focus will be on "saving lives, preventing serious injury, keeping safe, and also protecting property," and that "the Big Auckland Clean Up programme, that my deputy, Desley Simpson, is leading, has just became that much more urgent."

The statement noted that the mayor based his decision on advice provided at 4pm and signed the decision soon after.