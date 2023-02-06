Kiwi survivors of Gold Coast helicopter crash give tell-all interview

The four New Zealanders who were caught up in the fatal SeaWorld helicopter crash on the Gold Coast have spoken about the tragedy at length.

In an exclusive interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Edward Swart, Marle Swart, Riaan Steenberg and Elmarie Steenberg have spoken about the moment the helicopter they were in collided with another one on the Gold Coast in January.

Four people were killed in the tragedy, with many others hospitalised.

Speaking from Auckland, the couples shared new details of how the crash unfolded and talked about the guilt they feel from surviving the crash.

Edward Swart, who was sitting in the back of the helicopter, spoke of the moment he alerted the pilot to the other helicopter.

"'Listen, there's another helicopter coming our way,' but it was just too quick. It's just chaos."

He said he knew it was too late for the pilot to take evasive action.

Elmarie Steenberg detailed her experience of the crash from the helicopter's front seats, which bore the brunt of the impact.

"I actually said, 'Please, God, help us,' and then I heard the explosion."

Tearing up, she said she remembers hiding her face, as glass rained on the passengers.

"I was like, 'Oh, we are going to die today'. I honestly thought 'This is it'."

Elmarie is still discovering new pieces of glass and carbon fibre embedded in her body, that are causing significant pain.

"For me, I just want to get that stuff out of my body because it reminds you of the day," she said.

An investigation into how the collision occurred is still ongoing. The couples have been interviewed as part of the process.