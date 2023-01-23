Questions over leak of Gold Coast helicopter crash footage remain

Australia’s air safety investigator has carried out an investigation into how footage of the fatal helicopter crash on the Gold Coast was leaked.

New Zealanders Edward Swart, Marle Swart, Riaan Steenberg and Elmarie Steenberg were on a scenic helicopter ride near SeaWorld when their aircraft collided with another one taking off from below in early January.

While the holidaymakers miraculously survived, four others were killed in the tragedy.

Now there are fresh questions over how footage from inside one of the helicopters was released to media, without the permission of survivors.

The video, which shows the moments before the collision, was first aired by Australian broadcaster Channel 7, with the group of New Zealanders telling 1News they hadn’t shared the footage and that they were seeking legal advice.

Chief commissioner for The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) Angus Mitchell told 1News the broadcast of the footage was “distressing and inappropriate”, but it hadn’t come from the ATSB.

He said the leaking of evidence is concerning and against Commonwealth law in Australia.

“Evidence such as the videos provided by passengers is protected under Commonwealth law as restricted information, and can only be released on my authority as the chief commissioner for the purposes of improving transport safety.”

The New Zealand survivors of the fatal Gold Coast helicopter crash. (Source: Supplied)

Mitchell said he was confident the footage hadn’t been shared by an ATSB staff member, following an internal investigation.

“To be able to provide that assurance to others, on learning of the footage being aired in the media I immediately ordered a review of the ATSB’s IT systems, including any mobile devices, on which that footage was held.”

“That review showed no evidence that the footage had been shared externally by anyone at the ATSB.”

There are also concerns that the leak could compromise future investigations, and the sharing of sensitive information.

1News also asked the Queensland Police for similar reassurances, as they are the other major organisation involved in the investigation.

A spokesperson said “the incident is subject to ongoing Coronial investigations, it would be inappropriate to provide further comment, as all aspects of the matter are being examined as part of investigations.”