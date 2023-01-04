NZ helicopter tragedy survivors pay tribute to 'hero' pilot

The New Zealand survivors of the fatal Gold Coast helicopter crash. (Source: Supplied)

The four New Zealanders who miraculously walked away from a fatal helicopter collision on Australia's Gold Coast on Monday say they are "grateful and blessed" to have survived.

Edward Swart, Marle Swart, Riaan Steenberg and Elmarie Steenberg were on a scenic helicopter ride near SeaWorld when their aircraft collided with another one taking off from below.

In a statement released this evening, they said the "five--minute joy ride on vacation to Australia turned into a nightmare".

"Our gratitude goes out to every bystander who ran to help, every police officer and emergency services personnel who helped us with our immediate needs keeping us calm and making us comfortable.

"We saw mateship in action. Australians come together to help in time of need."

Edward Swart, Marle Swart, Riaan Steenberg and Elmarie Steenberg on e-scooters. (Source: Supplied)

New phone footage from aboard their aircraft shows the moment of impact, with glass in the cockpit smashing as the two aircraft collided.

Passengers can be heard screaming as the aircraft begins its descent.

The four New Zealanders said the actions of their pilot were exemplary.

"To our pilot who, through all the chaos, landed the helicopter safely, keeping us and other bystanders safe.

"You are our hero. Thank you so very much."

Elmarie Steenberg and Marle Swart. (Source: Supplied)

The group has also paid tribute to the four people killed in the tragedy, including the pilot of the other helicopter.

"Our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the injured and the deceased and their families."

The New Zealanders are assisting the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and Queensland Police with their investigation.