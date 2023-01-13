Kiwis in Gold Coast chopper crash honour pilot before funeral

Ashley Jenkinson. (Source: Sea World Helicopters )

The four Kiwi victims injured during the fatal Gold Coast helicopters crash have honoured the pilot who died before his funeral.

The tribute comes as 40-year-old pilot Ashley Jenkinson, who flew one of the two Sea World helicopters which collided, is set to be laid to rest in Queensland this afternoon.

In a joint statement, the four Kiwis, Marle and Edward Swart, Elmarie and Riaan Steenberg, offered their condolences, sending his family their "thoughts and prayers."

The Swarts and Steenbergs were on a scenic helicopter trip at Sea World on the Gold Coast when their chopper collided with another, taking off from below. Their helicopter managed to land safely, but the other failed to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenkinson was the pilot of the ascending helicopter and was killed alongside four others, including a mother and a couple from the UK.

"Our hearts and beings are still terribly saddened for your loss, and so to the families of Ron and Diane Hughes and Vanessa Tadros," the statement read.

"We mourn with you today as you lay Ashley to rest and hope you can find comfort in all the good memories you had with him.

"We will never be able to share your pain; all we can do is pray and ask for strength and comfort to get through this ordeal."

They also mentioned three other survivors of the crash, who are still recovering in hospital.

"We continue to pray for Nicholas, Leon and Winnie as they are still in hospital recovering from their injuries."

The four Kiwis have since been discharged from hospital, returned home and are working on recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New Zealand survivors of the fatal Gold Coast helicopter crash. (Source: Supplied)

"We would also like to thank everyone who has helped with our return home to make it as comfortable as possible and for all your prayers and comforting messages.

"You will never know how much it means to us.”

They closed by saying: "Only time will heal the pain, and you are always in our thoughts."

An inquiry into the tragic events is set to take place with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) anticipating the investigation will be completed between July and September of 2024.