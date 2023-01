Three people are seriously injured and part of State Highway 1, Waikato, is closed following a crash this morning.

Police said the road, 3km north of Tirau, is closed in both directions.

Motorists travelling toward Cambridge on SH1 are asked to expect lengthy delays.

Diversions will be signposted. The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

A significant number of road closures remain in place around the country due to flooding and slips.