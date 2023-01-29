What you need to know with more bad weather on the way

A system of North-easterly rain and gales are expected to impact Northland on Tuesday, and soon after reach Auckland, MetService has warned.

MetService's Auckland-based meteorologist Georgina Griffiths spoke with media this afternoon, advising Aucklanders that Monday would be "a rest day, a reprieve day, a dry day".

"Use Monday to clean up, get yourself sorted out," she said. "The reason why is that we're looking at a significant, potentially, system - a northeasterly rain and gale system coming in from the north again."

Griffiths said that Northland could be affected "quite significantly" by the system on Tuesday and that it would reach Auckland either later Tuesday or during Wednesday.

The current Severe Weather Warnings have details on heavy rain today and Monday, but there is more on the way in the Severe Weather Outlook



Northland will have another bout of heavy rain on Tuesday following the heavy rain from later today into tomorrow

Given the vulnerability of the region at the moment, she warned that little rain would be needed to cause further slips and flooding.

"From an Auckland perspective, Wednesday details are not yet there and the timing is not yet firm," she said, "but we will update you in the coming few hours and days around that potential for some impacts on Wednesday in Auckland."

The region is currently reeling from a series of floods and slips caused by historic downpours on Friday.

Northland Civil Defence Controller Graeme MacDonald said: "We know there have been a few weather warnings for the region recently and it’s easy to get complacent since we got off lightly last time, but Northlanders should take this one seriously and be prepared."

Radar update



Heavy rain currently mainly to the south of Auckland city, affecting Papakura, Pukekohe, and northern Waikato



Thunderstorms affecting Tuakau and Te Kauwhata moving southwestwards



ℹ Detailed Warning info at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/o7CLo3xdBD — MetService (@MetService) January 29, 2023

At least four have died as a result of the severe weather.