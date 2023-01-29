New Zealand
1News

What you need to know with more bad weather on the way

2:57pm

A system of North-easterly rain and gales are expected to impact Northland on Tuesday, and soon after reach Auckland, MetService has warned.

MetService's Auckland-based meteorologist Georgina Griffiths spoke with media this afternoon, advising Aucklanders that Monday would be "a rest day, a reprieve day, a dry day".

"Use Monday to clean up, get yourself sorted out," she said. "The reason why is that we're looking at a significant, potentially, system - a northeasterly rain and gale system coming in from the north again."

Griffiths said that Northland could be affected "quite significantly" by the system on Tuesday and that it would reach Auckland either later Tuesday or during Wednesday.

Given the vulnerability of the region at the moment, she warned that little rain would be needed to cause further slips and flooding.

"From an Auckland perspective, Wednesday details are not yet there and the timing is not yet firm," she said, "but we will update you in the coming few hours and days around that potential for some impacts on Wednesday in Auckland."

The region is currently reeling from a series of floods and slips caused by historic downpours on Friday.

Northland Civil Defence Controller Graeme MacDonald said: "We know there have been a few weather warnings for the region recently and it’s easy to get complacent since we got off lightly last time, but Northlanders should take this one seriously and be prepared."

Park underwater in Auckland's Northcote.

Park underwater in Auckland's Northcote. (Source: Gloria Jones)

At least four have died as a result of the severe weather.

New ZealandWeather NewsAucklandNorthland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

LIVE: Slip-damaged home torn down as Auckland officials give update

1:02

LIVE: Slip-damaged home torn down as Auckland officials give update

25 mins ago

BREAKING

Full video: Auckland officials give update on flood damage

Full video: Auckland officials give update on flood damage

52 mins ago

Missing West Coast man found alive after extensive search

Missing West Coast man found alive after extensive search

3:15pm

Photos: Carnage in parts of North Island as wild weather continues

Photos: Carnage in parts of North Island as wild weather continues

2:57pm

What you need to know with more bad weather on the way

1:02

What you need to know with more bad weather on the way

2:34pm

Full video: Carmel Sepuloni gives update on Govt flood response

Full video: Carmel Sepuloni gives update on Govt flood response
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

LIVE: Slip-damaged home torn down as Auckland officials give update

Full video: Auckland officials give update on flood damage

Photos: Carnage in parts of North Island as wild weather continues

Full video: Carmel Sepuloni gives update on Govt flood response