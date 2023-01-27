Photos: Auckland flooded after torrential downpour

Auckland has been hit hard by torrential rain, leaving a number of suburbs flooded and a big concert, once again, called off.

A number of severe storm warnings were issued for the country's biggest city on Friday, quickly followed by an extreme amount of water rushing through the streets.

It led to one street in Henderson being completely submerged, with residents being forced out of their homes holding their pets.

Elton John's show at Mt Smart Stadium was also canned, with thousands of fans forced to evacuate the arena.

NIWA said it's possible that parts of Auckland will receive an entire summer's worth of rain in one day.

