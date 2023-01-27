Photos: Auckland flooded after torrential downpour

New Zealand
Auckland Airport flooded.
Houses surrounded in the floodwaters in Kaukapakapa.
Elton John's concert has been cancelled this evening amid the torrential weather.
A fan in floodwaters outside Mt Smart Stadium.
Bus evacuated on the Northern Motorway.
Flooding at Auckland Airport.
The torrential rain has led to desperate scenes.
Cars driving through heavy surface flooding in Taupaki this afternoon.
Park underwater in Auckland's Northcote.
Auckland Airport flooded. (Source: Supplied)

Auckland has been hit hard by torrential rain, leaving a number of suburbs flooded and a big concert, once again, called off.

A number of severe storm warnings were issued for the country's biggest city on Friday, quickly followed by an extreme amount of water rushing through the streets.

It led to one street in Henderson being completely submerged, with residents being forced out of their homes holding their pets.

Elton John's show at Mt Smart Stadium was also canned, with thousands of fans forced to evacuate the arena.

NIWA said it's possible that parts of Auckland will receive an entire summer's worth of rain in one day.

The event was captured in the image gallery above.

