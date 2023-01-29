New Zealand
Photos: Carnage in parts of North Island as wild weather continues

3:15pm
A train derailed in Te Puke after the wild weather this morning.
Logs and other debris under the bride at Riverhead on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway.
One home was completely destroyed.
Slip damaged house in Remuera being demolished.
A home has collapsed in Tauranga.
Train derailed in Te Puke.
A train derailed in Te Puke after the wild weather this morning. (Source: Supplied)

Much of the North Island continues to feel the effects of the severe rain across the region.

Auckland in particular has seen homes and communities devastated, with four people confirmed dead since Friday.

Authorities have told Aucklanders to stay home unless they absolutely need to travel.

A state of emergency has been declared for Auckland and Waitomo, MetService has issued orange heavy rain warnings for Coromandel and Northland, and severe thunderstorm watches remain in place for the Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

Follow 1News' live updates here for the latest.

