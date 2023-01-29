Photos: Carnage in parts of North Island as wild weather continues

Much of the North Island continues to feel the effects of the severe rain across the region.

Auckland in particular has seen homes and communities devastated, with four people confirmed dead since Friday.

Authorities have told Aucklanders to stay home unless they absolutely need to travel.

A state of emergency has been declared for Auckland and Waitomo, MetService has issued orange heavy rain warnings for Coromandel and Northland, and severe thunderstorm watches remain in place for the Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

