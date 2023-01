Police have named the man who died in the flooding on Auckland's North Shore on Friday evening.

He was 34-year-old Daniel Mark Miller of Wairau Valley.

Police said they would like to extend their sympathies to his family and friends.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

In total, four people have died in the Auckland floods.

Two people were found dead in Wairau Valley while the third was found in Remuera and the fourth in Onewhero, Waikato.