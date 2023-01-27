LIVE: Aucklanders battling to stay afloat amid torrential rain

Join 1News for live updates as wild weather sweeps across the North Island today.

What you need to know:

MetService has issued a number of severe weather watches and warnings across Te Ika-a-Māui

Auckland Transport warn the Harbour Bridge could be forced to close by high winds this afternoon

Eleven Auckland beaches are under black alerts as heavy rain causes overflows on the sewage system





Live updates

6.47pm: The motorway and busway on Northcote's Akoranga Dr is currently flooded.

People evacuate bus on Auckland's northern busway. (Source: Supplied)

6.43pm: Auckland Emergency Management is advising people to stay home if it is safe to do so.

People have also been advised against driving through floodwaters and keep off the roads and out of flood zones.

"If you live in an area prone to flooding, plan to evacuate – make sure you take essential items, like medicines, with you."

6.40pm: Flooding has closed down Favona Rd, in Favona, 1News understands.

6.38pm: Here's a video of an Auckland bus hit by flooding.

Auckland bus way swamped pic.twitter.com/9XIcsm2Lrz — Adam (@CrazyIdeasNZ) January 27, 2023

6.37pm: There are delays and cancellations on the western, southern and eastern lines across Auckland's rail network.

The tracks near Glen Eden remain flooded, with the western line partially blocked between New Lynn and Henderson, Auckland Transport says.

Meanwhile, flooding is partially blocking tracks at the Sylvia Park and Panmure stations, impacting eastern and southern line services.

"Trains are running but part of the line is down to a single track," AT said.

"Please expect delays and cancellations."

6.31pm: SH1 south of the Brynderwyn Hills remains closed. Both detour routes are now also closed due to severe flooding on SH12 and a truck breakdown.

SH1 BRYNDERWYN - 2:30PM

Due to a slip near #SH1/#SH12 intersection, south of the Brynderwyn Hills, lanes are blocked. Take extra care through the area and expect delays. ^CO pic.twitter.com/t0xLOyKUym — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

6.27pm: Fire and Emergency services in Auckland are responding to more than 500 calls for assistance from people affected by the heavy flooding.

"They are prioritising incidents where life is at immediate risk, and particularly where the disabled or elderly need rescue," Fire and Emergency New Zealand said in an update.

Every fire truck in Auckland has been dispatched and there are 14 people answering 111 calls, Fire and Emergency communications centre shift manager Alex Norris said.

People are being urged to only ring 111 if life is in danger, because the number of non-urgent calls is delaying the response to people who need help the most.

There are reports of houses being shifted off their foundations in Rānui. Meanwhile, the suburbs of Sunnyvale, Henderson, Birkenhead and Glenfield have also been hard-hit.

If people have water entering their property but life is not at risk, Alex Norris said they should to do what they can to lift furnishings and possessions without putting themselves at risk. Neighbours may also be able to help. But please do not call 111 about flooded property if there is no threat to life or safety.

6.22pm: Auckland, Kumeū has seen 79% of its normal summer rainfall (166mm) in just 15 hours, NIWA says.

Meanwhile, Albany, North Shore has recorded 75% of its normal summer rain.

"It is possible that parts of Auckland will receive an entire summer's worth of rain in a day."

❗️ We can confirm that Auckland, Kumeu has observed 79% of its normal *summer* rainfall in just 15 hours today (166 mm).



Albany, North Shore has recorded 75% of its normal summer rain.



It is possible that parts of Auckland will receive an entire summer's worth of rain in a day. pic.twitter.com/DWvgJ4XiMK — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 27, 2023

6.17pm: The three children and three staff members at BestStart Montessori The Children’s House remain trapped inside, 1News understands. They are remaining safe inside while they wait for emergency services to reach them.

One staff member told 1News they are remaining in touch with the parents of the children as they await rescue.

Police are deploying jet skis to retrieve people stuck inside their homes as intense flooding continues.

Meanwhile, the Baptist Church has opened its doors to help local residents in Rānui, it's understood.

6.05pm: The scene on Don Buck Rd in Massey, Auckland this evening.

Don Buck Rd in Massey. (Source: Supplied)

6pm: Flooding is also blocking lanes in both directions on SH1 between Northcote Rd and Esmonde Rd.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 5:55PM

Flooding on #SH1 is blocking lanes in both directions between Northcote Rd and Esmonde Rd. Expect delays or consider an alternative route. ^CO. pic.twitter.com/Zfx1zxHV2E — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

5.53pm: Flooding on SH1 northern motorway is blocking southbound lanes after the Greville Rd off-ramp.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 5:50PM

Flooding on #SH1 is blocking southbound lanes after Greville Rd off-ramp. Expect delays or consider an alternative route. ^CO. pic.twitter.com/Gz1rALcURQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

5.49pm: SH1 between the SH12 intersection and Waipu is now closed in both directions.

UPDATE 5:20PM#SH1 between SH12 intersection and Waipu is now CLOSED. Follow directions of emergency services or delay your journey. ^CO https://t.co/jzglBDaZ4D — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

5.46pm: BestStart Montessori The Children’s House in Henderson has confirmed to 1News they are trapped inside their building with flooding from both Clover Dr and Don Buck Rd.

It's understood there are three children and three staff stuck in the building as of 5.30pm.

Staff are advising parents to come to the next door neighbour's house on Clover Dr as they have not yet flooded.

Children are being handed over the fence.

5.40pm: There are desperate scenes in Auckland's Henderson this evening as families rush to escape rising floodwaters with their loved ones.

Cars can be seen floating in the water as people cry out for help.

5.21pm: Here's an image of flooding in Taupaki this afternoon.

Cars driving through heavy surface flooding in Taupaki this afternoon. (Source: 1News)

And another of a park underwater in Northcote on Auckland's North Shore.

Park underwater in Auckland's Northcote. (Source: Gloria Jones)

5.10pm: Fire crews are currently responding to over 400 emergency calls across Auckland, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

"Calls where people are in danger are being given priority. People are urged to only call 111 if life or safety is at risk because the volume of calls has been causing delays in answering them.

"Every fire truck in Auckland is responding to the priority calls."

People have been asked not to call 111 about flooded properties "if there is no threat to life or safety".

5pm: Diversions are in place on State Highway 1 Brynderwyn due to hazardous conditions.

"At this stage heavy vehicles heading south can travel over the Brynderwyns," police said.

"Other vehicles travelling south are being diverted at the intersection of State Highway 1 and The Braigh, Waipu.

"Heavy vehicles and vehicles travelling north are being diverted to State Highway 12."

The diversions are subject to change.

It comes after a slip south of Northland's Brynderwyn Hills blocked two lanes near the SH1 / SH12 intersection.

4.56pm: Here's a photo of flooding in Kumeū.

Flooding in Kumeū. (Source: 1News)

4.51pm: A line of severe thunderstorms lying from Maungaturoto to Glorit to Kumeū has been detected by MetService's weather radar.

The thunderstorms are moving towards the east-southeast, and is expected to lie from Kaiwaka to Ahuroa to Auckland at 4.37pm, and from Te Arai to Puhoi to Auckland City at 5.07pm.

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain.

4.46pm: A truck breakdown blocking the middle lane of SH1 southbound by the Great South Rd off-ramp has been towed. All lanes have now reopened.

UPDATE 16:40PM

This truck was towed. All lanes are now OPEN. ^CO https://t.co/gUN9rS87se — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

4.41pm: "An Auckland Council weather station just registered 60mm (!!) of rain in an hour," MetService says.

"This will cause surface flooding. Take care on the roads and minimise travel where possible."

🌧 Torrential rain in parts of Auckland at the moment. 🌧



An Auckland Council weather station just registered 60mm (!!) of rain in an hour. This will cause surface flooding. Take care on the roads and minimise travel where possible. pic.twitter.com/orMdMoz15y — MetService (@MetService) January 27, 2023

4.35pm: Police are urging motorists to take care on the roads as wild weather continues to batter Auckland.

"This means being patient, delaying non-essential travel, increasing following distance and being aware of fellow drivers," police said.

It comes as the north and north-west areas of Auckland "have been particularly hit by the weather".

"There are slips on both Dome Valley Rd and Kaipara Flats Rd, forcing road closures and traffic diversions in those areas."

There is also "significant flooding" impacting several areas across the city, including parts of Taupaki, Albany, New Lynn, Henderson, and Kumeū.

"Drivers are asked to take care when travelling through water-logged roads."

Members of the public have also been advised not to travel to West Coast beaches due to the sea conditions.

"Those travelling out of Auckland for the long weekend may experience long traffic delays and potential diversions due to road closures.

"Keep level headed, allow for extra time, and most of all, stay safe."

4.28pm: Here's a stunning view of Auckland's iconic Sky Tower this morning, courtesy of NIWA.

A most lovely view from Auckland's Sky Tower this morning! pic.twitter.com/cpLTeevRRv — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 26, 2023

4.15pm: An image supplied to 1News shows flooding in the West Auckland suburb of Rānui.

Flooding in Rānui. (Source: Supplied)

4.03pm: NIWA has some "eye-opening stats" after being asked by Kiwis if it's New Zealand's "worst summer ever".

"Whangārei has recorded 24 days of rain this summer, which makes it the most persistently rainy summer (so far) in over three decades," NIWA said on Twitter.

"Auckland has *already* received a summer’s worth of rain (recording 237 mm), with over a month left to go."

Invercargill has seen its driest start to summer on record since 1900 after recording just 49mm of rain so far.

We keep getting asked if this is Aotearoa/New Zealand's "worst summer ever", from a climate perspective, of course.



There's no easy way of answering that question, but we've scoured the record books & are pleased to bring you these eye-opening stats...



🧵 a tale of two islands pic.twitter.com/kfqUScjQJb — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 27, 2023

3.52pm: A strong and humid northeast flow is expected to hit the North Island thanks to a sub-tropical low lying to the northwest of the country.

Heavy rain is likely to batter parts of the country today and/or tomorrow, along with strong to gale northeasterly winds, according to MetService.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the Bay of Plenty from Whakatane eastwards, and Gisborne north of Ruatoria tomorrow from 3am to 9pm.

Meanwhile, Tongariro National Park may see periods of heavy rain – with amounts potentially approaching warning criteria – from this afternoon to 6pm tomorrow.

Wairarapa, including the Tararua District, could be in for periods of heavy rain from 6pm this afternoon to 9pm tomorrow evening. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially about the eastern hills and Tararua Range.

A strong wind watch is in place for Auckland from this afternoon until 9pm tomorrow, with northeast winds potentially reaching severe gales in exposed places.

3.44pm: A line of severe thunderstorms have been detected from Port Albert to Kaukapakapa to Manukau Heads, MetService says.

The thunderstorms are moving towards the east-southeast, where it's expected to lie from Port Albert to Dairy Flat to Manukau Heads at 3.52pm, and from Tauhoa to Dairy Flat to Auckland Airport at 4.22pm.

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain.

3.37pm: Auckland Transport has advised people going to the Elton John concert tonight and tomorrow to be aware of the limited transport options available, adding that there may be delays following the performances.

"Our team have worked to secure as many event buses from as far as Kaitaia and Bay of Plenty, to get you from the city to Mt Smart, but these are still limited," AT said on Twitter.

"There may be some delay leaving concert once it has ended. Trains aren't available due to KiwiRail and City Rail Link works. Ride-sharing in? Use the taxi drop off area or walk if you’re close by."

There may be some delay leaving concert once it has ended. Trains aren't available due to KiwiRail and City Rail Link works. Ride-sharing in? Use the taxi drop off area or walk if you’re close by. Head to our website for more information https://t.co/vsov2wRsKC — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) January 27, 2023

3.27pm: A crash which left two lanes on SH16 eastbound's Great North Rd off-ramp closed has been cleared and the lanes have now reopened.

UPDATE 15:21PM

This crash has cleared and lanes are OPEN. ^CO https://t.co/2pg5b9MEMg — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

3.25pm: Around one dozen houses around Auckland have flooded as of this afternoon with Kumeū the hardest-hit, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1News.

Around a dozen phone calls have been made to Fire and Emergency services about the flooding in the Kumeū area.

3.20pm: Auckland Transport has apologised after a Facebook post last night suggested revellers heading to the Elton John concert tonight and tomorrow should drive in following the partial closure of the rail network.

"We want to reassure Aucklanders there is a full transport plan in place, which provides for a range of options. Via the promoted we have reinforced these options to all ticketholders," Auckland Transport interim chief executive Mark Lambert said in a statement.

"We apologise for the confusion this has caused. We have since updated the post.

"Given the partial closure of the rail network by KiwiRail tonight and full closure on Saturday night, the plan is similar to that used for the Billy Joel concerts at Eden Park, with greater capacity on bus special event services and extra options for parking."

The full story can be found here: AT apologise for Elton John transport announcement

3.15pm: Meanwhile, an earlier crash on SH20 southbound just after the Lambie Dr off-ramp has been cleared.

UPDATE 2:50PM

This crash is clear of lanes. ^CO https://t.co/yAc1cXEIhq — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

3.12pm: A truck breakdown on SH1 southbound is blocking the middle lane by the Great South Rd off-ramp. Motorists have been advised to pass on either side with extra care and to expect delays.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 3:00PM

A truck breakdown on #SH1 southbound is blocking the middle lane by Great South Rd off-ramp. Pass on either side with extra care and expect delays. ^CO pic.twitter.com/tPuq8iyj9R — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

3.07pm: People looking forward to a fun weekend of music and films in the park will have to find other plans.

Opera in the Park has been rescheduled, and will now take place on Saturday, March 4 at St Heliers' Glover Park from 6-8pm.

Meanwhile, a decision is pending on whether Music in Parks: Pukekohe, scheduled for January 29, will go ahead.

Movies in Parks: Randwick Park, Manurewa – which was scheduled to screen Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank tonight – has been cancelled.

A decision on whether Movies in Parks: Fergusson Domain, Onehunga will go ahead will be made closer to the time. Minions: The Rise of Gru is currently scheduled to be screened tomorrow.

2.51pm: A slip south of Northland's Brynderwyn Hills has blocked two lanes near the SH1 / SH12 intersection.

SH1 BRYNDERWYN - 2:30PM

Due to a slip near #SH1/#SH12 intersection, south of the Brynderwyn Hills, lanes are blocked. Take extra care through the area and expect delays. ^CO pic.twitter.com/t0xLOyKUym — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

2.38pm: A crash on the SH20 southbound is blocking the right lane just after the Lambie Dr off-ramp.

Take care out on the roads. Delays are expected.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 2:10PM

A crash on #SH20 southbound is blocking the right lane just after Lambie Dr off-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^CO pic.twitter.com/VbMWp4MxTg — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

2.10pm: Just a bit of rain about in the latest radar image...

Rain radar at 2.10pm. (Source: MetService)

1.55pm: An Aucklander who braved the weather for a spot of windsurfing in Mission Bay earlier told 1News "you're wet out there anyway so it doesn't really matter" - but "it's a storm for sure".

Shortly after, as the weather picked up, his brother got dumped on the windsurf board's sail and tore it.

"I was going OK until the sail broke," he said.

1.40pm: The rain is currently bucketing down outside the TVNZ Auckland CBD newsroom.

The sky has gone very dark and water is starting to pool on the roads.

Heavy rain in Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

1.35pm: One unfortunate family in Auckland's Whangaparāoa have the wild weather coming a little to close for comfort as the rain comes in through the roof.

Rain coming through roof of Whangaparāoa property. (Source: Supplied)

They told 1News they "battened down the hatches" as much as possible, but a hardy roofer is now on the way to save the day.

1.30pm: A number of Aucklanders will be on edge about their anniversary weekend plans.

A reminder that Elton John is set to perform in the City of Sails tonight.

And SH25A in Coromandel is closed due to a slip until further notice, Waka Kotahi said earlier.

If you're planning a journey to the Coromandel this long weekend, please be aware #SH25A Kopu-Hikuai is CLOSED until further notice. ^TP https://t.co/8MgOByL0ih — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 26, 2023

1.20pm: Ports of Auckland have confirmed that ferry services were impacted this morning.

It’s a wild weather day in Tāmaki Makaurau. For safety reasons the Noordam cruise ship had to start propulsion at 11am today. We alerted AT and the ferrying companies immediately but it did impact ferry services. This is now resolved. Thanks for your patience. Stay safe. — Ports of Auckland (@AKLPort) January 26, 2023

Earlier, Auckland Transport tweeted that a number of Pine Harbour ferries were cancelled due to the conditions.

1.10pm: The weather is caused by a "moisture plume" in the atmosphere, NIWA explained yesterday.

"If you were planning to get away on Friday it might be worth delaying," MetService tweeted.

Read the full story here: 'Moisture plume' to drench Auckland on anniversary weekend

12.30pm: The upper North Island may experience surface flooding and slips due to heavy rain today, warns MetService.

Read the full story here: Severe thunderstorm watches for Auckland, Northland

Background

MetService has issued a number of severe weather watches and warnings for parts of the North Island, some upgraded since yesterday.

Northland and Auckland have been issued a severe thunderstorm watch from 9am to 7pm today.

"Some of these thunderstorms may be severe, producing localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h," MetService said.

Heavy rain warnings are also in place for Northland from 9am to 5pm today, Auckland from 9am to 10pm today, the Coromandel Peninsula from 9am today to midday tomorrow, Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne from 10am today to 7pm tomorrow and Mount Taranaki from 1pm today to 10am tomorrow.

