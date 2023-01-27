Video: Bridge washed away by raging Auckland floodwaters

A bridge has been washed away by raging floodwaters in Auckland's Riverhead.

The bridge, which covers the river on Mill Flat Road, was bearing the brunt of the overflow as it ran high due to the floods.

Footage shows the bridge suddenly collapsing under the intense pressure of the rushing water.

It comes as Auckland faces severe weather, with torrential rain and flooding.

According to NIWA, Auckland has received 75% of a typical summer's rain in just 15 hours.

A state of emergency has been declared in the region by mayor Wayne Brown.