PM to travel to Auckland to assess "unprecedented" flood damage

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty fronted media from the Beehive’s bunker at 2am to provide an update on the Auckland floods.

"The feedback we’ve had from people on the ground in Auckland is that when the rain hit, it hit very hard and very fast," Hipkins said.

"We know that there’s up to, if not more than, a thousand people still stranded at the airport. Air New Zealand are supporting them at the airport, and we know right the way across Auckland there are a lot of people simply stuck somewhere," he said.

The Prime Minister issued a warning for Aucklanders to brace for more rain overnight.

"Clearly, this is quite unprecedented," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Information about the extent of the flooding and the number of people that have been displaced is difficult to access, according to the Prime Minister.

"We’ve got three evacuation centres up and running now, one of them in Kelston, the Deputy Prime Minister is providing a bit of support there. I can report there are 40 people there so far," Hipkins said.

"If you can stay home safely, please stay home safely. Please stay off the roads, please make sure you’re looking out for each other, minimise the movement as much as you can."

As for any details on injuries or deaths in relation to this severe weather event, Hipkins said he hadn’t received any confirmed numbers, and it's unlikely we will know until first light.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said there will be a review into the emergency response.

"In terms of determining whether that declaration was made early enough, that’s for later, at the moment our sole focus is on the response and making sure people are safe."

Hipkins said his message to Aucklanders was to look out for one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Provide as much support as you can to one another because as the emergency teams are doing their best, in many cases their mobility is also currently restricted so they can’t actually get to where they need to be as well,” he said.

The Prime Minister will be travelling to Auckland later this morning.

"The Defence Force are working on ensuring that I can get to Auckland and we will also send up to Auckland any additional support that they need to oversee the response and coordinate the response."