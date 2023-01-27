New Zealand
1News

Watch: Trees topple during large slip in Auckland's north-west

9:28pm

Footage has emerged of a giant landslip caused by torrential rain in Auckland's north-west.

The video shows a giant slip collapsing the side of a hill in Kaukapakapa, taking trees and vegetation with it.

Sounds of trees crunching against the dirt and each other while rolling down the hill can also be heard.

It comes as Auckland faces severe weather with torrential rain and flooding.

Auckland has been dealing with 75% of its regular rainfall for the entire summer, in just one day, according to NIWA.

A number of suburbs have been flooded, with some being forced to evacuate their homes.

New ZealandWeather NewsAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

LIVE: Auckland mayor declares state of emergency over flooding

0:53

LIVE: Auckland mayor declares state of emergency over flooding

32 mins ago

Video: Bridge washed away by raging Auckland floodwaters

0:45

Video: Bridge washed away by raging Auckland floodwaters

9:28pm

Watch: Trees topple during large slip in Auckland's north-west

0:09

Watch: Trees topple during large slip in Auckland's north-west

9:09pm

Photos: Auckland flooded after torrential downpour

Photos: Auckland flooded after torrential downpour

8:40pm

Aotearoa's 'worst summer ever?' Depends where you are - NIWA

Aotearoa's 'worst summer ever?' Depends where you are - NIWA

8:10pm

Comedian Dai Henwood reveals he has stage four bowel cancer

Comedian Dai Henwood reveals he has stage four bowel cancer
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Video: Bridge washed away by raging Auckland floodwaters

Aotearoa's 'worst summer ever?' Depends where you are - NIWA