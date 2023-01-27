Watch: Trees topple during large slip in Auckland's north-west

Footage has emerged of a giant landslip caused by torrential rain in Auckland's north-west.

The video shows a giant slip collapsing the side of a hill in Kaukapakapa, taking trees and vegetation with it.

Sounds of trees crunching against the dirt and each other while rolling down the hill can also be heard.

It comes as Auckland faces severe weather with torrential rain and flooding.

Auckland has been dealing with 75% of its regular rainfall for the entire summer, in just one day, according to NIWA.

A number of suburbs have been flooded, with some being forced to evacuate their homes.