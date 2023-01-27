Armed teen arrested after stolen car chase in Palmerston North

A 19-year-old man has arrested following a police chase near Palmerston North this morning, with police still on the hunt for two more offenders.

Area Commander Phillip Ward says police were alerted to a person of interest travelling in a vehicle at speed on State Highway 57 at Aokautere at 7.20am today.

Ward said that after failing to stop when signalled, road spikes were deployed and the vehicle soon stopped on State Highway 3.

After receiving reports that the occupants, one of which was armed, had stopped traffic and stolen two vehicles from motorists, Ward says a pursuit was then authorised.

"The victims who had their vehicles taken were shaken, and one has been treated for a head wound," he said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

A chase ensued "for some time" through Palmerston North until one of the vehicles crashed on Ruahine St.

The 19-year-old man behind the wheel was arrested and a firearm was recovered.

"We know many people in our community will be shaken by the events of this morning, and Police are making a number of enquiries to locate the outstanding offenders," Ward said.