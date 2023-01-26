New Zealand
Man sought after assaulting group, stealing car in Wellington

5:20pm
A red 2007 BMW station wagon with the registration number LMZ124 is being sought by police. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Police are seeking the public's help to locate a vehicle after a group were assaulted and had their car stolen after picking up a man in Wellington earlier this month.

The vehicle, a red 2007 BMW station wagon with the registration LMZ124, was stolen in Ngauranga Gorge around 3pm on January 14.

The driver of the vehicle was with two friends when they stopped to pick up a man in Porirua, Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said.

The group then travelled down Ngauranga Gorge, before stopping briefly near Glover St.

The driver and one of the passengers were then allegedly assaulted by the man who had been picked up, Leitch said.

That man then drove away in the car, leaving two of the vehicle's original occupants on the side of the road.

The man drove north on State Highway 2, stopping near Horokiwi Rd, before removing the remaining passenger.

The man then continued driving on to Petone before turning around and heading south along State Highway 2, onto State Highway 1. He was last seen on Transmission Gully.

The passengers who were assaulted received minor injuries.

The man was "not a hitchhiker", a police spokesperson confirmed to 1News.

It's unknown if the man was known to the group.

The man is described as being around 30 years old with an olive complexion, around 178cm to 182cm tall, and of a muscular build.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105.

