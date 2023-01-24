Man arrested after woman injured in Bay of Plenty assault

A man has been arrested after a woman was seriously assaulted in the Bay of Plenty last Friday.

The incident occurred on Te Matai Rd, in Te Puke, shortly after midnight on January 20, police say.

A 30-year-old man is expected to appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow on charges including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and burglary.

The woman remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault has been asked to call police on 105, referencing file number 230120/4732, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

