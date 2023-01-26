New Zealand
Rotorua police taser 'young person' with knife

18 mins ago
A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Rotorua police tasered a "young person" over the weekend after he allegedly tried to stab an officer.

The incident occurred while police were responding to a family harm incident at a property on Pukuatua Street in central Rotorua on Saturday.

A police spokesperson told 1News that while one of the responding officers was arresting an individual, a "young person" attempted to stab them with a knife.

Police say a taser was deployed, and the youth was stopped before they could harm anyone. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

The young person is now going through the youth system, and two others were also arrested.

Police say a taser was deployed because the officer thought it necessary to reduce the risk of anyone being harmed.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is now underway, with the officer needing to file a report.

"Any time an officer deploys a TASER after a risk assessment, they must complete a Tactical Options Report," a police spokesperson said.

"This details the circumstances in which the officer believed the TASER was necessary to keep people (themselves, other officers, other people present, and the subject) safe, as per a TENR risk assessment.

"TENR stands for Threat, Exposure, Necessity, Response, and involves officers gathering all known information about a situation and from there determining what tactics and tactical options are required to resolve any incident."

The report and footage of the incident will be reviewed by the officer’s supervisor and Area Commander.

The two others arrested were both women - one has received a formal warning, and the other is being referred to Te Pae Oranga.

No officers were harmed during the incident.

Crime and Justice

