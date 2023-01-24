1-month-old baby dead after crash in Auckland's Papakura

Police are continuing to investigate a crash in Auckland's Papakura last week, and today confirmed a one-month-old baby died in the incident.

The crash between a vehicle and light truck occurred at about 10.42pm last Wednesday, January 18 on Porchester Road.

"Police can confirm the fatality on the night was John Ioane, a one-month-old infant," a police spokesperson said this morning.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time."

Six people were injured in the crash, and the spokesperson said they are continuing to recover.

No charges have been laid "at this stage" while the investigation into the circumstances of the crash continues - but a 25-year-old man is set to appear in court after allegedly refusing an officer's request to give blood.

