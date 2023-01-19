1 dead, six hurt including baby after major Auckland crash

A police car (file).

One person has died and six others have been injured following a crash between a vehicle and light truck in Auckland last night.

Police say they were called to the scene on Porchester Rd near Ingram St, in Papakura, about 10.42pm.

One person died following the collision, while six others were injured.

Four people sustained moderate to serious injuries, while two others received minor injuries.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust sent a rapid response vehicle to the crash at 10.44pm to help a baby boy involved in the crash. It said the boy was in a serious condition.

The injured group were transported to Middlemore Hospital and Auckland City Hospital.

The road was closed while the serious crash unit carried out a scene examination, but has since reopened.

An investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances of the crash.

