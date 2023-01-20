Search continues for missing person in Lake Wakatipu

Lake Wakatipu. (Source: istock.com)

Search efforts in Glenorchy are continuing after a swimmer went missing in Lake Wakatipu on Thursday afternoon.

Police and St John were called to the scene around 4pm after reports of a person in trouble in the water.

Deployed jetboats, a helicopter and other swimmers were unable to locate the individual.

The police national dive squad are expected to arrive in Glenorchy to aid in the search this afternoon.

This comes after a series of recent drownings across the country, including a separate incident in Lake Wakatipu last Friday and three water-related deaths in Coromandel since Tuesday.