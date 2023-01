Search underway for another swimmer missing in Lake Wakatipu

Search efforts are currently underway in Glenorchy after a swimmer went missing in Laker Wakatipu this afternoon.

Police and St John's were called to Glenorchy Reserve at around 4pm after reports that a person was in trouble in the water.

Despite swimmers, jetboats and a helicopter being deployed to find the swimmer, they have not yet been located.

Police remain at the scene.

It comes after 48-year-old Linkin Kisling died in the same area of the lake last Friday.