Third 'water-related' death in Coromandel in two days

12:17pm
1News
A police car (file picture).

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A man has died in a "water-related" incident in Coroglen, Coromandel, overnight.

Police confirmed the fatality this morning, adding that the man's death will be referred to the coroner.

"Police can confirm a man has died in a water-related incident overnight in Coroglen, Coromandel."

It marks the third water-related death in the Coromandel in just two days.

Yesterday emergency services were alerted to multiple people needing assistance in the water at Opoutere Beach, about an hour south of Coroglen.

One person died in the incident and the search is ongoing for another person.

A man died in Whangamatā on Tuesday night after being reported missing in the water.

