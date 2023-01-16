Police name man who drowned in Lake Wakatipu

Lake Wakatipu. (Source: istock.com)

A man who drowned in Glenorchy's Lake Wakatipu after attempting to rescue another swimmer on Friday has been named.

He was Linkin Kisling, aged 48, from Wānaka.

Kisling died on Friday and his body was recovered the following day about 3pm.

"Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones," police said today.

According to police a rāhui is in place over an area that covers Glenorchy and the Dart River end of Lake Wakatipu until 3pm tomorrow.

"The rāhui has been placed on behalf of Rūnanga o Ōtākou and Kāi Tahu ki Tuawhenua Kāhui, and a blessing was held at the site yesterday."