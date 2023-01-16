Police name man who drowned in Lake Wakatipu

12:33pm
|
1News
Lake Wakatipu.

Lake Wakatipu. (Source: istock.com)

A man who drowned in Glenorchy's Lake Wakatipu after attempting to rescue another swimmer on Friday has been named.

He was Linkin Kisling, aged 48, from Wānaka.

Kisling died on Friday and his body was recovered the following day about 3pm.

"Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones," police said today.

According to police a rāhui is in place over an area that covers Glenorchy and the Dart River end of Lake Wakatipu until 3pm tomorrow.

Read More

"The rāhui has been placed on behalf of Rūnanga o Ōtākou and Kāi Tahu ki Tuawhenua Kāhui, and a blessing was held at the site yesterday."

New ZealandAccidentsDunedin and Otago

SHARE

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Super Rugby Aupiki 'fresh challenge' for Sevens star

Super Rugby Aupiki 'fresh challenge' for Sevens star

15 mins ago

Family of Bianca Censori happy about Kanye West marriage

Family of Bianca Censori happy about Kanye West marriage

19 mins ago

Police seek information over Bay of Plenty gang shooting

Police seek information over Bay of Plenty gang shooting

30 mins ago

Sinkhole appears in Whangamatā, road closed

Sinkhole appears in Whangamatā, road closed

35 mins ago

1 hospitalised after road rage on Auckland motorway following crash

1 hospitalised after road rage on Auckland motorway following crash

36 mins ago

Family farewells mother who died in Sea World chopper crash

Family farewells mother who died in Sea World chopper crash
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

1 hospitalised after road rage on Auckland motorway following crash

Teen skateboarder dies after incident at Auckland park

Man, 29, dead after car plunged into water off Twizel bridge

Man dies at Nelson's Tāhunanui Beach