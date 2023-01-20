Looking back on the lighter moments of Ardern's political career

To many, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been a compassionate leader with a steady hand during some of New Zealand’s darkest days, but she was also always up for a laugh.

Ardern yesterday announced she would be stepping down from her role as the country's leader in early February – nine months out from the election.

The 42-year-old served five and a half years as Prime Minister after being thrust into the role in 2017, guiding the country through the Covid-19 pandemic, the Christchurch terror attack and the Whakaari / White Island eruption.

It hasn’t always been dark and sombre days during her time in the halls of power, however.

Watch the video above to see some more light-hearted moments from her years in the limelight.