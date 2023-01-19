Māori King 'grateful' for Ardern's work with Kīngitanga

Jacinda Ardern meets with Maori King Tuheitia at Turangawaewae Marae.

Jacinda Ardern meets with Maori King Tuheitia at Turangawaewae Marae. (Source: 1News)

Kīngi Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has reacted to the Prime Minister's decision to resign, saying he "understands" her reasons for leaving parliament.

It comes after Jacinda Ardern announced her decision to step down as the Prime Minister and the Labour Party leader no later than February 7.

Kīngi Tūheitia paid tribute to Ardern, saying she has navigated the country through times of unprecedented change and uncertainty.

Kīngitanga spokesperson Rukumoana Schaafhausen said they are grateful for Ardern's personal sacrifices to serve the nation.

"We are especially grateful for her willingness to explore creative solutions and work with the Kiingitanga to address historic grievances such as Ihumātao," Schaafhausen said.

"The Kīngitanga acknowledges the role that Jacinda Ardern has played in continuing the Crown-Māori partnership- a thankless job in many ways."

Schaafhausen said the Kīngitanga looks forward to working with the new prime minister.

