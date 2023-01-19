Helen Clark denounces 'hatred, vitriol' aimed at Ardern

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark. (Source: 1News)

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark has denounced the level of "hatred and vitriol" Jacinda Ardern faced as PM, saying excessive polarisation is making politics unattractive.

The comments come in the wake of Ardern's shock resignation announcement. Ardern said she didn’t have enough gas in the tank to keep going.

In a statement, Clark said, "the pressures on Prime Ministers are always great, but in this era of social media, clickbait, and 24/7 media cycles, Jacinda has faced a level of hatred and vitriol which in my experience is unprecedented in our country."

She said Ardern's resignation should be used as an opportunity to reflect on how we conduct politics as a society.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our society could now usefully reflect on whether it wants to continue to tolerate the excessive polarisation which is making politics an increasingly unattractive calling."

Clark, who led the country between 1999 and 2008, went on to praise Ardern's efforts on the job, saying she delivered on social and economic policies as well as showing New Zealand can be an empathetic country.

"During almost five and a half years as Prime Minister, Jacinda has done an extraordinary job in leading New Zealand through major crises.

"Delivering on a large social policy agenda aimed at rebuilding opportunity and fairness, presiding over an economy which has performed better than most of its peers in challenging global circumstances, and positioning New Zealand as a country which stands for international co-operation and decent values."

She said that "much will be written about Jacinda’s substantial and significant legacy".

"For now, I express my gratitude to Jacinda for the humanity and empathy she brought to leadership, and wish her and her family well for the next chapters of their lives," Clark said.