Hipkins says it's 'likely' consensus will be met for top job

Police Minister Chris Hipkins says it's likely the Labour caucus will "land on a consensus position and there might not even be a contest" for the role of leader, following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's shock announcement of her resignation yesterday afternoon.

Ardern, 42, will step down no later than February 7 after five and a half years as the country's leader.

She said there was no "real reason" why she wanted to resign, only that she was "human".

"To Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school next year. To Clarke, let's finally get married."

Her departure comes nine months out from the 2023 election on October 14.

A caucus vote will be held to elect a new party leader on Sunday.

While there is no list of candidates at this stage, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson yesterday ruled himself out of the running for the top job.

"In 2014, when I failed to secure the leadership of the party for the second time I indicated that I would not put myself forward again," he said in a statement.

"My position has not changed."

Environment Minister David Parker said the next leader will be announced after "the outcome of caucus deliberations".

"You sort of can't plan for this event but we've certainly got the talent to carry forward governing the country in the best interests of New Zealand."

Hipkins has not ruled himself out as the country's next leader.

"I’m not ruling it out but I’m also saying that I’m absolutely committed to making sure that as a team, we reach a consensus if we can do that," the Police Minister said.

He told reporters today while there "isn't a confirmed list of candidates at this point", it's "likely that we will land on a consensus position and there might not even be a contest".

"But I think people just deserve the opportunity to have 24 to 48 hours to actually have those conversations."

While Ardern's announcement was met with shock within the party and around the world, Hipkins said the mood within the caucus is "very optimistic".

"Obviously, people are still digesting Jacinda’s decision. I think that takes a little bit of time to get your head around and I think they deserve the opportunity to do that before they have to make a decision.

"The timetable that we have agreed does move quickly but it also gives people a little bit of time to reflect.

"The election is at least nine months away and actually, we have to govern the country in that time."