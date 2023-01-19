Grant Robertson says he will not stand for Labour leadership

Grant Robertson. (Source: 1News)

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has announced he will not be seeking to replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister and leader of the Labour Party.

Ardern made the shock announcement at the party's caucus in the Hawke's Bay that she would be stepping down from her role as prime minister no later than February 7.

Despite being a likely front-runner to replace her, Robertson issued a statement shortly after saying that he would not be putting himself forward as a candidate for the leadership of the party.

"In 2014, when I failed to secure the leadership of the party for the second time I indicated that I would not put myself forward again.

"My position has not changed," he said.

Ardern made it clear that she would be stepping down from the role of Prime Minister no later than Feburary 7, alongside a less shocking announcement that the general election would be held on October 14.

On Ardern's resignation, the Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister commented "as a colleague, a friend and a New Zealander I am incredibly grateful for her service and commitment and wish her every joy and success in the future".

A caucus vote for a new leader will happen on Sunday.

"I recognise that as the country faces a challenging economic environment, experience, stability and continuity are critical," Robertson said.

"I remain absolutely committed to fulfilling that role, or any other one the new Leader will ask me to undertake. I am also committed to running in the 2023 election to help secure a further term for a Labour led government."

Labour MPs react

A who's who of Labour Party MPs have released statements thanking the Prime Minister for her years of service.

Megan Woods, Minister of Housing, Energy and Resources, and Building and Construction, said it was a "privilege" to have worked with Ardern.

She highlighted an experience with the PM after the March 15 Christchurch terror attack, saying she "stood beside a woman who showed the world how empathy and leadership went together".

So many things to say about @jacindaardern as our PM and legacy but for now I will just say what a privilege it has been to work with an exceptional leader and human - after March 15 I stood beside a woman who showed the world how empathy and leadership went together pic.twitter.com/7xPqtqW40x — Megan Woods (@Megan_Woods) January 19, 2023

Attorney-General, Minister for the Environment, Revenue and Oceans and Fisheries David Parker prematurely threw his support behind Grant Robertson simply tweeting: "For Grant."

List MP Tāmati Coffey said Ardern had been "one hell of a boss".

"The struggle continues. Ka whawhai tonu mātou," he said.

Thanks @jacindaardern .. you’ve been one hell of a boss. The struggle continues. Ka whawhai tonu mātou. pic.twitter.com/UJ402Cg4uj — Tāmati Coffey (@tamaticoffey) January 19, 2023

Minister for Covid-19, Research, Science and Innovation, and Seniors Ayesha Verrall said Ardern's leadership "saved tens of thousands of New Zealand lives".

"It’s my privilege to have served with Jacinda Ardern and to have witnessed her strength, intellect and humanity as she leads us through the pandemic," she said.