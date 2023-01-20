Hillary Clinton praises Ardern as 'a true stateswoman'

Jacinda Ardern and Hillary Clinton during a brief meeting in Auckland in 2018.

Jacinda Ardern and Hillary Clinton during a brief meeting in Auckland in 2018. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Former US secretary of state and former first lady Hillary Clinton paid tribute to Jacinda Ardern after her bombshell resignation on Thursday.

The prominent US politician took to social media to celebrate the departing PM's leadership during multiple crises since her election in 2017.

"Jacinda Ardern will be remembered for guiding her country with strength, compassion, and grace through multiple historic crises, doubtless saving countless lives," her message read on Facebook and Twitter.

Clinton, who became the first woman to win a presidential nomination in the US in 2016, noted Ardern's significance as a woman leading a country.

"She's shown the world a new model of powerful leadership. A true stateswoman."

The two figures met briefly in Auckland during Clinton's book tour for What Happened, her memoir reflecting on the 2016 US presidential election.

