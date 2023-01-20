'He was crying' - Auckland couple stunned by $23.5m Lotto win

Lotto tickets. (Source: 1News)

An Auckland couple who won $23.5 million in Lotto this week have revealed how they almost didn't buy the ticket.

The man bought the ticket with some spare change on the way out of the Countdown Auckland City store.

“I was sent to the supermarket to buy some eggs and milk. Afterwards I had some change left over so I thought I might as well buy a ticket because of the high jackpot. I only buy one if the jackpot is over $20 million.”

The couple joked about the possibility of winning the huge prize on the night of the draw. It wasn't until the following morning that they found out after the man headed out to the supermarket again.

“I handed my ticket to the Lotto operator, and it came up with Major Prize. I thought, ‘What’s that, about $1,000?’ But the Lotto operator told me that the $23.5 million ticket had been sold there and I jokingly said, ‘Well, it could be me’.”

After confirming how much they had won, the man revealed the big win to his wife on the phone from the supermarket.

“He’s always kidding. I thought, ‘You’re having me on, but he was crying…”

Plans are already in place for how they will spend the money.

“I said to my siblings ‘now I can take care of all the people I love and deeply care for – oh, and I might help out you guys too, I guess'.”

This was the first time someone has won Powerball first division in 2023, the winning couple have chosen to remain anonymous.