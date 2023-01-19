Aucklander wins $1m Lotto prize - but may not yet know it

A lotto retailer. (Source: Lotto NZ)

One Aucklander is $1m richer and they may not even know it.

Lotto NZ says three ticket holders won $1m in their Christmas promotion, drawn on New Year's Eve.

All from Auckland, two winning tickets sold at stores have been claimed.

However one winner, who purchased their ticket online, is yet to claim their winnings.

Lotto NZ is urging anyone who bought a Triple Dip in the lead-up to Christmas and who lives in the Auckland region to log in and check their tickets online.

Yesterday, there was one winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot - with the lucky winner claiming $23.5m.