Auckland Countdown staff 'stoked' to sell $23.5m Powerball ticket

Staff at Countdown Auckland City say they are stoked they sold last night's winning $23.5 million Lotto Powerball ticket.

Countdown Auckland City store manager Daniel Barker said it's not often someone wins this big.

"The team are absolutely stoked to have sold last night's winning ticket, it's one of the biggest Lotto wins we've had in recent memory."

Barker told 1News they don't know who the winner is but hope they keep shopping at the central city store.

"We send our congratulations to the winner and hope they continue shopping with us at Countdown Auckland City."

Another lucky Auckland player won $1m in Strike last night, while a player from Central Otago took home $500,000 in Lotto's first division.