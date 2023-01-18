One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

18 mins ago
1News
Person buying a lotto ticket.

Person buying a lotto ticket. (Source: Lotto NZ)

One ticket has scooped $23.5 million in tonight's Lotto Powerball jackpot.

The ticket was purchased at Countdown Auckland City.

The winning numbers are: 01, 04, 07, 23, 28, 35 Bonus 17 Powerball 07.

The winning Strike numbers are: 28, 35, 04, 07.

One other player took home $500,000 in Lotto's first division. That player is from Central Otago, they bought their ticket on MyLotto.

Strike's big prize was also won by one player who takes home $1 million in the must win draw.

Like the big winner, that ticket was also purchased by an Auckland player.

