Lydia Ko tops LPGA season standings with $3m Florida win

Guy Heveldt
By Guy Heveldt, 1News Sport Reporter
Source: 1News

Lydia Ko has won a third LPGA Tour crown while claiming the Tour Championship in Florida.

Lydia Ko reacts after sinking a long birdie putt on the 16th hole to extend her lead in the final round in Florida.

Lydia Ko reacts after sinking a long birdie putt on the 16th hole to extend her lead in the final round in Florida. (Source: Getty)

The Kiwi outlasted Ireland’s Leona Maguire in a tight final round, posting a two-under par 70 to finish 17-under and win by two shots. It means she finishes atop the LPGA season standings for the first time since 2015.

It caps another outstanding year for Ko – this her third win to go with 11 other top-10 finishes. With this victory alone she claims more than $3 million in prize money. She also claimed player of the year honours for the second time in her career.

Ko was a bit more subdued over the weekend, combining for four-under in the last two rounds. But she set this victory up with some of her best golf.

The now 25-year-old bogeyed the very first hole of the tournament - by the midway stage, she was 13-under par and streets clear of her nearest opposition.

From there, it was about holding on. And while Maguire made a charge, Ko reigns supreme again.

This is her 19th LPGA Tour victory, her 25th professional win in all. About the only thing she doesn’t have right now is the world No.1 ranking again, but she’s now breathing down the neck of American Nelly Korda.

Not a bad place to be as she heads for a very well-earned holiday and her wedding to Chung Jun.

GolfWomen's Sport

