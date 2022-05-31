Golf prodigy following eerily similar path as idol Lydia Ko

When Lydia Ko won the Pupuke club championships at the age of 11 it was the start of something pretty special in New Zealand golf.

Now, 10-year-old Sarah Li has followed in those exact footsteps but her win could possibly be even more impressive.

The victory at the weekend – by a mere 39 shots - is simply the latest in multiple similarities between the two with Sarah also very set on her goals.

“I want to play in the LPGA and play in big tournaments around the world.”

Sound like someone else we know?

“When [my coach] Guy told ‘if you win this tournament, you'll have your name in gold on a board’ and then I went to Pupuke and saw Lydia Ko's name, I got really excited to play this competition,” she said.

Coach Guy Wilson said such an effort was “unheard of” and yet he’s now seen it twice having previously coached Ko as well.

He sees similarities too.

“I think the passion that comes through when she's playing golf, the smile and the way she gets into practice does remind me of Lydia,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the formula for helping to not only be good at golf but continue to enjoy it is fairly simple.

“We’ve got to keep it fun, got to keep it interesting, got to play little games, got to win, got to laugh and got to keep pushing her.”

And hopefully, it’ll lead to something more precious than any trophy.

“I haven’t [met Lydia] but I really want to meet her one day,” Sarah said.

It's far too early to truly call her the next Lydia Ko but there's little doubt Sarah Li wants to follow in her footsteps.