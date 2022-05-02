Lydia Ko has interviewer 'lost for words' as she discusses period pain

Lydia Ko's supreme honesty and transparency on her physical condition have left an interviewer lost for words after the end of the LPGA Palos Verdes Championship in California.

Ko started the final round one shot off the lead, but struggled with her driving accuracy to throw her title challenge off-course.

She eventually finished tied-third, two shots behind winner Marina Alex, of the United States.

After the final round, NBC Sports' Jerry Foltz asked Ko about her struggles in the final round, as well as her getting physiotherapy on the course and whether there was an injury plaguing her.

"I hope not," Ko replied.

"It's that time of the month, and I know all the ladies watching are probably like 'yeah I got you', so when that happens my back gets all tight and I'm all twisted. It's not the first time [LPGA Tour physio] Chris [Wicker] has seen me twisted, but it felt a lot better after he came, so there you go," Ko laughed.

Foltz, clearly taken aback by Ko's admission, was left blushing and lost for words, pausing for a second before saying "thanks".

"I know you're lost for words Jerry," Ko said, giggling.

NBC went back to the studio, where one of the analysts laughed, saying "Jerry had nothing there".

The LPGA moves on to the Founders Cup in New Jersey starting on May 12.