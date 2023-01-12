Unrest continues at Lake Taupō volcano, alert level remains at 1

Cracking and slumping of Lake Taupō's lakeshore following the 5.7 magnitude quake in November 2022. (Source: GeoNet)

Volcanic unrest is continuing at Lake Taupō, with small earthquakes and ground deformation still being recorded eight months on.

The "minor volcanic unrest" began in May last year and GNS Science said the alert level remains at one.

GNS said the small earthquakes and ground deformation were still being recorded "at above background levels".

It comes after the magnitude 5.7 earthquake on November 30, which generated a small tsunami within Lake Taupō and was followed by a month of aftershocks - 758 in total.

GNS said almost half, or 46%, of earthquakes during the 2022/2023 "unrest episode" are associated with the November 30 event.

However, the aftershock sequence following the event has now finished.

"This 2022/2023 unrest period at Taupō Volcano is the most recent of 18 historic unrest episodes in the past 150 years, none of which have ended in an eruption," GNS said.

"The unrest is caused by processes associated with magma and magma-related hot water, gas, and steam deep under the volcano generating earthquakes and ground movement. GNS Science continues to actively monitor the volcano."

The agency added it is in partnership with the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, Taupō District Council and landowners, and they have improved monitoring of the volcano by installing new equipment around the lake.

"Two new seismometers are allowing us to more accurately locate earthquakes, whilst two new instruments to measure ground movements are helping us better understand the processes driving the long-term deformation at Taupō volcano," GNS said.

"Finally, we have installed a near real-time tsunami gauge to allow faster identification of the cause of potential future waves and tsunami."