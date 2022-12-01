Video: Lounge shakes as 5.6 magnitude quake strikes near Taupō

Thousands of people reported feeling shaking after a magnitude 5.6 quake struck near Taupō last night.

The "strong" quake, centred 20km south-west of Taupō, struck around 11.47pm at a depth of 5km, according to GeoNet.

Taupō had a strong shake with several aftershocks this evening – a shallow M5.3 was felt widely by 5000+ people at 11:47 PM. Earthquakes are common for this area at VAL1. Remember, if you’re in bed when an earthquake occurs, Stay, Cover and Hold. https://t.co/Xo2KIeIBLf #eqnz pic.twitter.com/UO1vez6Et1 — GeoNet (@geonet) November 30, 2022

Approximately 5440 people reported feeling the quake as of 6.30am, with 552 people reporting strong shaking.

There have also been several aftershocks, with GeoNet saying there have been at least 29 up until 5.30am.

The biggest aftershock so far is 4.5 magnitude shake at a depth of 5km at 12.40am.

Footgage sent to TVNZ's Breakfast shows shaking in the lounge of a home.

"The lounge became a bit of a disco and the kids, unfortunately, did not sleep again," the viewer said.