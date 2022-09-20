Lake Taupō's volcanic alert level raised to 1 for first time

Minor volcanic unrest has seen the volcanic alert level for Lake Taupō raised to level one for the first time.

Lake Taupō (file image). (Source: istock.com)

GNS Science said there has been an increase in earthquakes and ground movement since May, indicating volcanic unrest is occurring. It has described the unrest as minor.

It is the first time it has raised the volcanic alert level to one. However, it's not first volcanic unrest at Lake Taupō, GNS Science pointed out in its latest volcanic activity bulletin.

Earthquakes located by GeoNet in the Lake Taupō area from January 1 to September 18, 2022. (Source: GeoNet)

There have been 17 previous episodes of unrest over the past 150 years. GNS Science said several of these were more severe than what it's currently observing.

The last eruption was around 232 AD.

The chance of an eruption remains very low in any one year.

GNS Science said it had located almost 700 earthquakes, mainly at a depth of 4-13km beneath the lake.

The magnitude of past unrest episodes at Lake Taupō. (Source: GeoNet)

It said there are two earthquake clusters in the central part of the lake - one beneath the central and eastern part, and a smaller, western one centred just offshore from Karangahape.

Although some of the earthquakes may be felt in areas around the lake, GNS Science said the ground movement is only detectable through its sensitive monitoring instruments.

GNS Science said it believes the ground uplift and earthquakes are being caused by the movement of magma inside the volcano.

It said episodes of unrest are common at calderas around the world and that unrest at volcanoes like Taupō could continue for months or years and not result in an eruption.

GNS Science also said the current earthquakes and ground movement could continue for the coming weeks or months.