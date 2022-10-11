Over 700 quakes in Lake Taupō since May as volcanic unrest continues

According to GeoNet there have been over 700 quakes in Lake Taupō volcano since May this year as unrest continues.

Aerial view of Lake Taupō. (Source: istock.com)

In a new update today, GeoNet says the volcanic alert level for Lake Taupō remains at one.

In total, there have been 746 earthquakes, mainly at a depth of four to 13 kilometres beneath the centre of Lake Taupō since the activity began in May 2022.

"The earthquakes and deformation at Lake Taupō have continued since the last bulletin on 28 September 2022," GeoNet said.

"The rate of earthquake activity has varied since May, peaking with over 80 events in a week in early September.

"The currently weekly rate has dropped noticeably from a plateau of about 20-40 events a week from June to September. Meanwhile our GNSS (GPS) instruments around the lake continue to observe uplift since May at a site on Horomatangi Reef in the centre of the lake."

GeoNet says the activity is likely be caused by the movement of magma and hydrothermal fluids inside the volcano.

"This activity could continue for the coming weeks or months at varying rates or intensities.

"While some of the earthquakes may be felt in areas around Lake Taupō, the deformation is currently only detectable by our sensitive ground-based monitoring instruments."

There have been 17 previous episodes of unrest at Taupō over the past 150 years and none have ended in an eruption.