Interislander does not expect cancellations despite bad weather

Interislander passenger ferry (file picture).

Interislander does not plan on cancelling any sailings over the weekend due to bad weather, executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said in a statement.

Despite forecasts of 4-metre swells in the Cook Strait on Sunday, Rushbrook says they are "within the condition thresholds to safely carry passengers," though passengers should expect a bumpy ride.

He says Interislander will continue monitoring the conditions and will update customers of any changes or delays.

The ferry service, which Rushbrook says carries 4,500 passengers daily at this time of year, put out a weather alert on Friday advising passengers to reconsider travel on Sunday morning if they get bad seasickness.

The statement blamed staff shortages caused by Covid, not weather, for the cancellation of the 2.00am Sunday Wellington to Picton sailing and the 7.30am Sunday return from Picton.

The Bluebridge ferry service has cancelled a number of its weekend sailings due to large swells caused by poor weather conditions.

These include services from Wellington to Picton at 8.30pm Saturday and 2.00am, 8.15am and 1.30pm Sunday, and Picton to Wellington at 2.30am, 7.45am and 2.00pm Sunday

"We're really sorry for the disruption this will cause to our customers' travel plans but ensuring the safety of our customers and crew is critical," Bluebridge said in a statement.

