Severe thunderstorm watch across much of North Island, SH25 blocked

Thunderstorms are affecting holiday travellers as forecasters issue weather alerts across much of the North Island today.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for large parts of the North Island, including Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki and Manawatū-Whanganu regions.

The watch is expected to last from noon Saturday until 10pm with a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms within that period.

As well as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for localised downpours today, watches for widespread heavy rain & strong winds have also been issued https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 ^PL pic.twitter.com/ZyMwjGZEYV — MetService (@MetService) January 6, 2023

A heavy rain watch is in place for Hawke's Bay, the Central North Island and Wairarapa, lasting until Sunday evening.

MetService has also issued a strong wind watch for parts of Malborough and Nelson until late Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile a slip has left State Highway 25, between Coromandel and Te Rerenga, closed with authorities asking drivers to avoid the popular holiday route.

SH25 COROMANDEL - ROAD CLOSED - 9:05AM SAT 7 JAN

Due to a slip the road between Coromandel township to Te Rerenga is closed. Please delay your journey or avoid the area, ^EH pic.twitter.com/8oUlMjtEJU — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 6, 2023

The poor conditions is also expected to delayed ferry travellers, with Bluebridge cancelling several weekend sailings between Wellington and Picton tonight.

"The bad weather currently impacting parts of New Zealand will move into the Cook Strait area this weekend, with strong winds at Wellington and Picton and large swells forecast from Saturday night and throughout Sunday," it said on its website.

"Please note that our contact centre is extremely busy and call wait times are long."

Meanwhile, Interislander is warning travellers to potentially reconsider their travel.

"While there are no cancellations or disruptions at this stage, if you get bad seasickness, you many want to reconsider your travel."